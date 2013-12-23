The Jaguars Throw A Screen Pass To A 292-Pound Center Who's Retiring Next Week

After 14 years and 207 starts for the Jacksonville Jaguars, 292-pound center Brad Meester got a special gift in his final home game.

In the first quarter of Jacksonville’s game today against the Titans, the Jags drew up a screen pass to the 36-year-old lineman.

He caught the pass and banged his way forward nine yards for a first down. Jacksonville scored a touchdown on the next play.

Meester actually lines up at the tight end position in a “jumbo” set on this play. Teams sometimes put in an extra lineman when they’re running for short yardage and need an extra blocker. So Tennessee had to think they were running.

Pretty cool gesture in honour of a guy who has devoted his entire career to the lowly Jags (via @gifdsports)

