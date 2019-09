The Arizona Cardinals were driving down the field with three minutes left in the third quarter when Jags defensive end Jason Babin tackled running back Andre Ellington and ripped out a piece of his hair.

Babin walked away from the pile swinging Ellington’s hair in his hand (via SB Nation):

