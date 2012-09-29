Jaguar's First True Sports Car In Decades Is A Beast

Alex Davies

There’s plenty of doom and gloom at this year’s Paris Motor Show, as Europe faces a shrinking auto market. Among the many new conventional cars, meant to assuage customers by offering fuel economy and comfort, there are a few standouts.Chief among them is the F-Type: Jaguar’s long anticipated successor to the iconic E-Type.

The British luxury auto maker formally unveiled the new ride on Wednesday night. Singer Lana Del Rey, tapped as the celebrity face of the F-Type for her sexy but classy image, was on hand to perform the number she wrote for the occasion.

The new F-Type is a big deal for Jaguar, which says it is the first true sports car it has produced since 1974, when the long-hooded E-Type was discontinued, The New York Times reported.

The standard F-Type starts at $69,000; the V8 S at $92,000.

This is a Series I E-Type, one of the best sports cars ever built.

Its successor debuted at the Musee Rodin, one of the nicest spots in Paris.

Other classic Jaguars were on hand for the event.

The two-seater sports car is front-engined and real-wheel drive.

The soft top can be lowered or raised while driving as fast as 30 mph.

It comes with a 3.0-liter V6 engine or a 5.0-liter V8 engine.

Two versions are available with the V6: a standard F-Type, and the F-Type S, which offers more power.

The V8 S, the most powerful available model, will reach 60 mph in 4.2 seconds and have a top speed of 186 mph.

The cockpit is inspired by fighter aeroplanes.

The centrally mounted gear shift and wheel-mounted paddles offer full manual sequential control.

The F-Type drew a large crowd at the Paris Motor Show.

