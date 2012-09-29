Jaguar's First True Sports Car In Decades Is A Beast

Photo: Jaguar

There’s plenty of doom and gloom at this year’s Paris Motor Show, as Europe faces a shrinking auto market. Among the many new conventional cars, meant to assuage customers by offering fuel economy and comfort, there are a few standouts.Chief among them is the F-Type: Jaguar’s long anticipated successor to the iconic E-Type.



The British luxury auto maker formally unveiled the new ride on Wednesday night. Singer Lana Del Rey, tapped as the celebrity face of the F-Type for her sexy but classy image, was on hand to perform the number she wrote for the occasion.

The new F-Type is a big deal for Jaguar, which says it is the first true sports car it has produced since 1974, when the long-hooded E-Type was discontinued, The New York Times reported.

The standard F-Type starts at $69,000; the V8 S at $92,000.

