The New GM Of The Jaguars Says He 'Can't Imagine A Scenario' Where Tim Tebow Comes To Jacksonville

Photo: Getty Images

The general consensus throughout the last month of the NFL season was that Tim Tebow wouldn’t be back with the Jets in 2013.ESPN reported that he will be traded or released, and that the most likely destination is Jacksonville — Tebow’s hometown team, which needs both a quarterback and a popular figure to sell tickets.



But the new general manager of the team shot down that possibility flat today, telling Mark Long of the AP, “I can’t imagine a scenario where (Tebow) will be a Jacksonville Jaguar.”

Tebow’s stock fell off a cliff because of his utter irrelevance on the Jets in 2012. It’s not all his fault, but it’s now unlikely that any team would acquire him as their first-string QB.

Jacksonville was believed to be the one team that was desperate enough to roll with Tebow, but it appears that possibility is off the table.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.