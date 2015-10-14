Jaguars player who blocked for the wrong team may have been suffering from a concussion

Jacksonville Jaguar’s running back Bernard Pierce made an inexplicable block on Sunday that helped Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ punt returner Bobby Rainey go 58 yards. The play went viral on the Internet, and many attributed it to typical Jaguars incompetency.

When asked about the strange play after the game, Pierce seemed just as confused as everybody else, saying (via ESPN.com), “I don’t know. I really don’t have an answer for you. I can’t really explain it.”

But according to Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley, Pierce may have had a concussion during the game, which could explain the head-scratching play.

“It’s not a good play at all,” Bradley said in a press conference after practice on Monday. “When I saw it I couldn’t believe it, but I know he’s in the concussion protocol. I know after the game he had concussion symptoms. That’s where I’ll leave it at that, the play itself if you watched it.”

This isn’t the first time this year that a possibly concussed football player has believed himself to be a member of the wrong team. In Wisconsin’s opening game versus Alabama, Badgers’ safety Mike Caputo lined up on the wrong side of the ball and was quickly rushed off the field by his team’s trainers.

