The 2021 Jaguar F-Type is about to make its North American debut at the Chicago Auto Show. Take a look at the sports coupes that made the British carmaker famous

- The refreshed 2021 Jaguar F-Type is set to make its North American debut at the Chicago Auto Show this month.
- For the 2021 model year, the sports coupe gets a more aggressive front end, a larger grille, and new headlights and taillights.
- Jaguar has also introduced a digital dashboard and a trimmed down range of engine options. The top-of-the-line R trim receives a 5.0-litre 575-horsepower supercharged V8 matching the outgoing F-Type SVR.
- The F-Type follows in the footsteps of several gorgeous and powerful sports coupes from the British carmaker.
Jaguar Land Rover unveiled its much-anticipated Defender off-roader last year, and the British brand has plenty more to show for 2020. Jaguar plans to showcase the redesigned 2021 version of its F-Type sports car at the Chicago Auto Show this month.
Improving upon the previous F-Type – launched in 2013 and generally lauded for its sleek design and performance – seemed like a tough task, but Jaguar appears to have pulled it off. Judging by photos Jaguar released last week, the F-Type gets an edgier look and more aggressive features all around for 2021.
The revamped model also gets new tech and a simplified set of powertrain options. The top-level R trim benefits from a beefier, 575-horsepower V8 engine matching the outgoing F-Type SVR.
The 2021 F-Type is the latest in a long line of good-looking, high-performance sports coupes built by the British manufacturer. Here’s a look at the new F-Type and some of the legendary Jags that came before it.
Jaguar will unveil the 2021 redesign of its iconic F-Type sports car at the Chicago Auto Show this month.
For 2021, the sporty two-seater receives a sleeker, more aggressive look overall …
… including a new hood and a larger front grille.
The new F-Type also gets slim, menacing LED headlights …
… and updated taillights to match.
Buyers can select from three power plants, including a 296-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a 380-horsepower supercharged V6.
Top-of-the-line F-Type R models offer the optional supercharged 5.0-litre V8, good for a claimed 575 horsepower and 516 foot-pounds of torque.
All engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, shiftable using steering wheel-mounted paddles or the gear selector.
It will also come in a convertible version.
Also new for 2021 is a fully digital, configurable 12.3-inch instrument cluster.
Jaguar says the revamped F-Type references “the beautiful flowing forms from the brand’s rich sports car heritage,” so it’s only appropriate we take a look back at some of Jag’s most legendary sports coupes.
The E-Type, unveiled at the Geneva auto show in 1961, is one of Jaguar’s most iconic vehicles.
Enzo Ferrari even called it “the most beautiful car ever made.”
Thanks to its 3.8-litre inline-six engine, the E-Type put up some impressive performance numbers for the time — it boasted 265 horsepower, a top speed of 150 mph, and a time of less than seven seconds to get from 0 to 60 mph.
The 2021 F-Type’s fastback shape, dramatic rear haunches, and long, swooping hood all echo the E-Type’s design language.
The XJ-S — later called the XJS after Ford took over Jaguar — succeeded the E-Type and was manufactured for a remarkably long time, from 1975 through 1996.
Power initially came from a V12 engine paired to a three-speed automatic, and the combination allowed for a 150-mph top speed and a time from 0 to 60 mph of 6.8 seconds.
It was the most affordable mass-produced V12 sports car ever sold, according to Hagerty, and a clean example can be had for well under $US20,000 today.
Jaguar replaced the ancient XJS with the new XK8 in 1996.
A souped-up version called the XKR came equipped with a supercharged V8 rated at 370 horsepower and 387 foot-pounds of torque.
The second generation of the sports car, introduced for 2007 and penned by legendary designer Ian Callum, brought the XK series into the 21st century.
It was produced until 2014 and offered an XKR-S version with an estimated 550 horsepower and 502 foot-pounds of torque.
That brings us to the F-Type, which came on the scene in 2013. It was also designed by Callum, who is responsible for other gorgeous cars like the Aston Martin DB9 and V8 Vantage.
We’ll have to wait and see if the new F-Type achieves the same icon status as some of its predecessors.
