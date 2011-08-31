Tour The Sleek Jaguar Hotel Suite In London That Costs $8,500 A Night

Lovers of expensive cars will feel right at home in the new Jaguar-themed suite at London’s 51 Buckingham Gate hotel.The suite, set to open next month in the Taj-run boutique, was overseen by Jaguar design director Ian Callum and features materials found in Jaguars, including leather, metal and high gloss veneer.

It has two bedrooms, a study, a fully-equipped kitchen, and a fireplace that echoes the shape of the iconic car’s rear window.

Guests occupying in the suite can take advantage of a chauffeur-driven Jaguar for airport transfer and trips around town, according to Sherman’s Travel.

Like Jaguars, stays in the suite don’t come cheap. Rates start at $8,542 per night.

The suite is 1,832 square feet

The entryway

One wall of the living room is covered in Italian leather

The design alludes to both to classic and contemporary Jaguar models, from the 1960's E-type to the modern C-X75.

Tiny toy vintage Jaguars adorn the suite

Retro Jaguar artwork outside the master bedroom

Even the wallpaper features a Jaguar motif

The bathrooms are floor-to-ceiling marble

And oversized bathtubs

Lots of gorgeous artwork

Sleek leather chairs in the dining room

The workspace has Jaguar toys everywhere

A wall covered in black-and-white photos

