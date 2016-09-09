Jaguar's very first all-electric race car is hitting the tracks in October

Jaguar racing is going electric.

The British car manufacturer is known for its prowess with racing, having won seven of the Le Mans 24-hour race, placing it fourth as the automaker with most wins. Now Jaguar is going electric with its I-Type 1 that will debut at Formula E, a class of racing for electric vehicles, in October.

The I-Type 1 is Jaguar’s very first all-electric race car that was made with Panasonic, a battery supplier for Tesla. The race car has completed 21 days of testing, but there’s no word yet on the race car’s specs.

There are a few electric race cars worth keeping an eye on at Formula E this year, including one being developed by electric car start-up Faraday Future:

Faraday Future partnered with American auto racing team Dragon Racing to design the electric race car for the event.

