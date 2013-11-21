Jaguar Threw A Big Party To Introduce The Coupe Version Of Its Fantastic F-Type Convertible [PHOTOS]

It’s

auto show week in Los Angeles, and car manufacturers are climbing over one another to grab a share of the spotlight as more than 50 vehicles debut.

Rather than just spill its story online a few days early or get lost in the wave of press conferences, Jaguar beat the game by throwing a big party to introduce the world to its latest creation, the F-Type Coupe.

At Raleigh Studios in Playa Vista, media, customers, and celebrities got their first good look at the car.

And it only takes one look to know this is a beauty.

One of the oddities about Jaguar’s F-Type convertible, which hit the market earlier this year, is that it looked just as good with the top up and it did with it down. So it’s no surprise now that the coupe version is also gorgeous.

And like the convertible, which we loved driving, the coupe will be fast. The top of the line R version will have a 5.0-liter V8 supercharged engine that will send it from 0 to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat, and up to a top speed of 186 mph.

U.S. pricing hasn’t been announced, but the basic F-Type Coupe will start for £51,325 ($83,000) in the U.K. The R Coupe will cost £85,000 ($137,450).

Jaguar designer Ian Callum introduced the F-Type Coupe. We like it in orange:

Simon Cowell was on hand:

As was Australian model Miranda Kerr:

But the F-Type was the real star of the show:

Here’s a view of the swanky party:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.