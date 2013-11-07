Jaguar's About To Reveal A Coupe Version Of Its Fantastic New Convertible

Jaguar will reveal a coupe version of its F-Type convertible at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month, it announced today.

The automaker is keeping the lid tight on performance specs, and it has published just one photo of the coupe, which will go on sale next spring. The convertible, Jaguar’s first sports car since it ended production of the legendary E-Type in the mid-1970s, hit the market this summer.

We loved the F-Type convertible (so did Jay Leno), so we’re excited to see another version of the sports car.

The coupe will be revealed in all its glory on November 20 at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The event will be broadcast live; you can watch here.

Here’s the one image we have of the F-Type Coupe:

And a look at the F-Type convertible, which starts for $US69,000:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.