Jaguar Recalls 18,000 Luxury Cars

British automobile maker, Jaguar, has recalled almost 18,000 of its cars after problems emerged with their cruise control, reports Sky News.The problem, occurring in X-Type Diesel models manufactured between 2006 and 2010, is that once the cruise control in engaged, it may not be able to be turned off. The company has written to owners explaining the issue.



The Independent reports that the fault was spotted by a Jaguar employee. There have been no reports of owners having problems as a result of the defect.

