Jaguar's Response To A Great Mercedes Commercial Involves Killing A Chicken

In September, Mercedes-Benz scored a YouTube hit with a commercial in which chickens, held up by people, dance while their heads remain still.

It was a great way to promote the automaker’s “Magic Body Control” technology. The car scans the road surface ahead and adjusts the suspension to keep the occupants’ ride level stable — the body moves, the head doesn’t.

Prompted by the success of the Mercedes ad, Jaguar Land Rover has responded with a parody version: A man makes a chicken dance, saying “See, it’s just like a Mercedes.” Then the chicken is promptly eaten by a Jaguar.

Text appears: “Magic Body Control? We prefer cat-like reflexes.”

In an email, a Jaguar rep gave credit to the creative team at Mercedes, and describes its own video as “an alternate, Jaguar, point of view.”

Here’s the Jaguar version:

And the original Mercedes ad:

