Jaguar inspired suites are the pinnacle of luxe in London

Jaguar – the name evokes images of luxury and comfort in the mind of any auto lover. Since the name and brand makes people ready to pay a premium , Taj Hotels has tied up with Jaguar to create a suite that is modelled on a Jag.



The Buckingham Palace Hotel in London has a suite that has been designed with Jaguar Design Director Ian Callum overseeing the creation of the room, which includes the use of leather, metal and wood from Jaguar’s lineup of luxury cars.

The suite is 1832 square feet and combines inspirations from both classic and contemporary Jaguar models. The bedroom walls for instance are lined with Jaguar damask while the fireplace will easily remind any auto lover of the rear window of a Jag.

The photographs do the necessary talking for any auto lover. Its not hard to see why this tie-up was just a matter of time. Both the Jaguar brand and Taj Hotels are owned by the iconic Tata family of India.

