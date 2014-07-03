Epic Hunt Between A Jaguar And A Croc Leaves One Dead

This incredible video below shows a hunt in action. At the beginning, it’s hard to be sure what’s going on:

What happens next? What’s that head in the water? Here’s the big reveal:

The video was captured by National Geographic. The “croc” is actually a caiman in Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands. Luke Dollar, of National Geographic’s Big Cats Initiative, notes: “With one bite, the big cat likely delivered an immediate blow to the caiman’s central nervous system, leaving the animal unable to fight or flee.”

The big cat’s nickname is “Mick Jaguar,” according to the National Geographic article.

We originally found the short video on Digg, uploaded by tacydeeps to Vimeo. Here’s the short, low-res version, in which the hunted and hunter is more of a surprise:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s the high resolution version from National Geographic on YouTube. Kedar Hippalgaonkar, of Berkeley, California, shot the footage while vacationing in Brazil with his wife, Parul Jain, according to National Geographic. The action starts around 1:20 minutes in:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.