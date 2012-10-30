The V8 Engine In The New Jaguar F-Type Sounds Glorious

Jaguar officially revealed the F-Type, the long-awaited successor to the iconic E-Type, at the Paris Motor Show last month. The new sports car comes with a 3.0-liter V6 engine (starting at $69,000), or a 5.0-liter V8 (for $92,000).



To make clear what the extra $23,000 provides, Jaguar produced “The Roar of the F-Type,” a 30-second video featuring the sound of the V6 engine, followed by that of the overpowering V8.

Have a listen:



SEE MORE: Jaguar’s First True Sports Car In Decades Is A Beast

