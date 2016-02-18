Check out the new 320km/h Jaguar F-Type

The Jaguar F-Type is one of the most stylish sports cars money can buy.

It’s Jaguars follow-up to the company’s iconic E-Type.

With its sleek body and neighbour-waking supercharged V8 rumble, rolling up in an F-Type makes for quite a statement.

Now, the engineers at Jaguar’s Special Vehicles Operation have made a different statement with the 320km/h F-Type SVR.

For the SVR, Jag has pumped up its monster 5.0 litre, supercharged V8 with an extra 25 horsepower to push its rating to 575hp.

In addition, the SVR has enlarged air-intakes, revised charge air coolers, and a inconel titanium exhaust system which reduces backpressure and cuts 35 pounds from the car.

Furthermore, Jaguar optimised the SVR’s aerodynamics with a redesigned front bumper, splitter, new underbody, rear venturi tunnels and a deployable carbon fibre rear spoiler.

With the use of carbon fibre body panels and the carbon ceramic matrix brakes, SVR can be as much as 50kg lighter than the regular F-Type.

The result of these tweaks is a sports car capable of hitting 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 320km/h. (The convertible SVR tops out at 312km/h mph.)

According to Jaguar, the is the fastest production car the company has ever made. However, one has to recognise that the fastest Jaguar of all time is the company’s grossly underappreciated 323km/h, XJ220 supercar.

With the exception of some special upholstery, the interior of the super Jag looks to remain virtually unchanged from the standard F-Type.

The Jaguar F-Type SVR will make its official world debut at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show in March. The car is expected to reach US showrooms this summer with a starting price tag of $125,950 for the coupe and $128,800 for the convertible.

