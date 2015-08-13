Jaguar isn't fooling around with its first SUV

Jaguar’s new F-PACE will be revealed in full at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, but the company is trying to pique interest during the runup to the show by bragging about the new vehicle’s rigorous testing program.

The British luxury manufacturer claims it has tested the new high-end crossover at its test facility in Northern Sweden, where temperatures routinely drop as low as 40 below zero.

At the other end of the spectrum, the F-Pace has faced searing temperatures, scorching sun and blowing sand in the Arabian Peninsula.

Business Insider will be providing continuous coverage of the Frankfurt Auto Show next month, highlighting industry news and new vehicles.

'We developed the F-Pace to offer the ride, handling and refinement demanded from a Jaguar,' said Andrew Whyman, vehicle program director for the F-Pace. Jaguar 'We've exhaustively tested the F-Pace in the most challenging conditions to ensure that it will exceed the expectations of our customers.' Notice that the camouflage hasn't come off yet. Jaguar These climates put all aspects of a vehicle to the test. From ice and snow, to dust and heat, a vehicle has to be in top shape to drive in Dubai or Sweden. Jaguar What's more, internal systems like heating, cooling and electronics can't fail when internal temperatures approach 150 in the Arabian sun. Jaguar The F-Pace also made an appearance at the Tour de France this year, partnering with the race winners, Team Sky. Jaguar The F-PACE is being manufactured in Solihull, UK. There's no word yet on pricing or availability in the US, but those should come with its unveiling in Frankfurt. Jaguar

