Jaguar's new SUV could be the latest Tesla Model X competitor

Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar F-PACE during cold weather testing.

Tesla has been making waves in the automotive world for a few years now.

But as the electric automaker expands its scale, sales, and brand reputation, the company’s mainstream counterparts are beginning to take notice.

Recently, both Audi and Aston Martin have announced their intentions to produce electric vehicles to rival Tesla.

Now, it looks like Jaguar could be putting its hat in the ring as well.

According to Autocar’s Tom Webster, Jaguar recently applied to trademark the name “EV-Type.”

Webster believes the EV-Type could be an electric variant of Jaguar’s upcoming F-PACE SUV.

Jaguar Land Rover declined to comment on the matter when Business Insider reached out to the company.

However, Jaguar design director Ian Callum told Business Insider in an interview at the New York Auto Show earlier this year that the company is actively engaged in the development of hybrid and electric drivetrain technology.

“I’ll be honest with you. We are working on (electric and hybrid technology) quite thoroughly,” Callum said. “We have to be because at some point we are going to have to have zero emissions vehicles in the fleet. We’ve got no choice.”

“The big challenge for the future is emissions. The electric car, hybrid cars, and the plug-in hybrid. They are all inevitable,” Callum added.

Power for Jaguar’s current US lineup is dominated by a duo of supercharged V6 and V8 engines. Although the pair are silky smooth, technologically advanced and offer incredible performance, they don’t achieve the type of gas mileage that’s friendly to strict government fuel economy standards.

Tesla Tesla Model X

The potential of an electric powered F-PACE is immense. It could very well make a compelling and stylish alternative to Tesla’s highly anticipated Model X crossover.

However, there’s no information available on the performance capabilities of the rumoured EV-Type. As a result, it is difficult to say whether Jaguar can match Tesla’s claimed 300 mile electric range and sub-4-second 0-60 mph acceleration time.

The F-PACE is Jaguar’s first SUV and is based on the C-X17 concept that debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2013. The production F-PACE is expected to arrive in the US as a 2016 model.

Last week, Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer told David Undercoffler of the Automotive News that the company plans to launch an electric version of the Rapide sedan in two years.

In addition, Palmer also confirmed that Aston is looking to introduce an electric crossover coupe based on the DBX concept car that debuted earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show.

Earlier this month, Audi announced that it is planning to introduce a line of all-electric vehicles beginning in 2018.

Leading the pack will be Audi’s new e-tron quattro electric crossover concept set to debut at September’s Frankfurt Motor Show.

With an expected range of more than 310 miles, the e-tron concept will serve as the basis for Audi’s first mass produced electric SUV that should challenge the Model X.

The Tesla Model X crossover is expected to launch this fall and will join the current Model S sedan in the company’s lineup. With an available 90 kWh battery pack, the Model X is expected to have a range of around 300 miles. According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the Ludicrous Mode engaged Model X is projected to be able to reach 60 mph from a standstill in a supercar-shaming 3.2 seconds.

