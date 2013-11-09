Here's A Taste Of What Jaguar's First Ever Super Bowl Campaign Will Look Like

The luxury car manufacturer Jaguar announced today it intends to extend the momentum of a recent sales spike by airing a commercial at this year’s Super Bowl. It will be the British brand’s first ever appearance at America’s biggest sporting event.

The campaign will play up both Jaguar’s suave British heritage and its status as a challenger to incumbent luxury brands like Porsche and Mercedes-Benz in support of its new F-Type Coupe, which will debut at auto shows later this month.

In a 30-second ad Jaguar will begin airing during NFL games starting this weekend, the company teases its upcoming Super Bowl campaign by having a traditional car commercial cut out to a black screen with a blurred face, who asks whether the audience has noticed that the best Hollywood villains are always British.

The teaser spot flashes quick, blurry shots of a football and the Union Jack to hint at the upcoming Super Bowl debut and introduces the hashtag #GoodToBeBad, which will be used to position Jaguar as a rebellious, sophisticated outsider attacking the status quo.

Jaguar said the campaign will also include several well-known British actors, but has remained hush on the specific talent it will use, save for the director Tom Hooper of “The King’s Speech” fame.

Though some brands, including Subway and Century 21, have flinched at the $US4 million price tag for a 30-second spot in this year’s game, Jaguar sees its campaign as a worthwhile investment in continuing its penetration of the U.S. market. Jaguar says it has increased U.S. sales by 36% year-to-date through October, the highest such growth rate of any auto maker.

“The Super Bowl is a perfect advertising platform for Jaguar given our new products, fast growing sales in the U.S., and the renewed interest in British cultural icons,” Jeff Curry, Jaguar North America’s brand vice president, said in a statement. “The campaign signals that the F-TYPE Coupe is the new British bad boy in the segment and is designed to disrupt the tradition-bound sports car market. We look forward to bringing the best of British film to the Super Bowl viewing audience with renowned actors and Academy Award-winner director Tom Hooper.”

