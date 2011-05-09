Jaguar Is About To Begin Building This New $1.2 Million Supercar With The Help Of The Williams F1 Team

Photo: Jaguar

Jaguar is set to start production of its shiny new $1.2 million hybrid car, the C-X75.In three seconds, even running on electric, it can reach 60 miles per hour, and it was apparently the star of the L.A motor show.

“The C-X75, first shown off as a concept car at last year’s Paris Motor Show, will be developed with the British Formula 1 racing team Williams,” according to Bloomberg.



According to the Sun,

This is the car that shows Jag have the design flair to match Ferrari.

From whichever angle you look at the C-X75, it is stunning, with powerful but elegant, sculpted, flowing curves and a deep front grille that will be the face of all new Jags, flanked by long, sleek headlights.

And Top Gear described the car like this: “Fighter aircraft, jet engines, zero emissions and Bugatti-busting acceleration.” Fighter aircraft? We want one.

Initially there’ll only be 250 cars produced.

Jaguar has competitors in this market. BMW is also building a “hybrid supercar, the i8, which will go on sale in 2013.” And Porsche’s 918 Spyder hybrid is the automaker’s most expensive car yet, priced at over one million dollars.

Check out the video of the new C-X75 — with the designers explaining the new design, and lots of close ups!

