Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Minute Repeater Watch Uses Tiny Metal Curtain

One of the more interesting high-complication watches for Jaeger-LeCoultre this year was the Reverso Répétition Minutes à Rideau.



The oddly named watch (if I see more than one accent mark my eyes start to glaze over) actually just translates into minute repeater via curtain.

Being a Reverso the watch has two dials, one of which is covered with a sliding metal curtain. Using your finger, you push the curtain aside to reveal one of the two watch dials. The curtain also activates the minute repeater complication.

What Jaeger-LeCoultre did in the the ‘Reverso Curtain’ is literally take two relatively thin movements and place them back to back. The images here show you each of them and how they fit together. There is one crown to control them both and they are manually wound. It sounds as though JLC considers them one movement and together they are called the Jaeger-LeCoultre calibre 944. The movement is hand assembled and decorated, and it looks pretty darn nice at that.

Both movements are presented via open face dials for you to view with the blued steel hour and minute hands generally seen in the Reverso range. The decor of the movements is done in a nice, traditional manner. JLC could have gone more modern with the design of the movements but I feel as though they kept it classic because this watch is part of the Reverso collection’s 80th anniversary. This is also a good example of quasi art deco styling that you’ll find in a lot of Jaeger-LeCoultre watches.

Read the rest of the story here…

