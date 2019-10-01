$200 million teenage sensation Jadon Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund after links with Real Madrid and Manchester United

Getty/Alexandre Simoes Jadon Sancho is the most valuable teenager in world soccer.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has conceded that Jadon Sancho will leave the club following links to both Real Madrid and Manchester United during the summer.

Sancho has established himself as the world’s most sought after teenager since his $US9.7 million move to Germany from Manchester City in 2017.

In just 64 games for Dortmund, the English youngster has managed 18 goals and 29 assists, four and six of which have taken place in just nine games this term in what has been a blistering start to the new season.

His form has not only seen his transfer value rise to an estimated $US222 million, but has also seen him being linked with a number of the world’s biggest clubs, including United and Madrid, according to AS.

Dortmund has remained stern in its efforts to keep Sancho, even turning down an approach from United during the summer, according to Sky Sports. However Zorc now says the teen will eventually leave the club in the coming years.

“You don’t have to be a prophet to know that Jadon will certainly not play here for another five years.” Zorc told Kicker, as translated by Business Insider’s Global Translation Fellow Sophia Ankel.

“But he knows very well that he has only developed positively at Borussia Dortmund. I doubt that this would have been possible in top English clubs. We trust our players from the very beginning, and are not afraid to let them play. He acknowledges that.”



Sancho is currently the Bundesliga’s top assister this season having laid on four goals for his teammates – a total that also makes him the second best provider across Europe’s top five leagues, behind only Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

He’s also managed to bag three goals for Dortmund in the German top flight, and a further three in all other competitions, including a brilliant solo effort in the 2-0 DFL Supercup victory over Bayern Munich.

Jadon Sancho back in the goals ???? pic.twitter.com/huW59ZlSvz — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 5, 2019

In September, the 19-year-old also scored his first and second goals for England in a 5-3 victory over Kosovo during a UEFA European Championship qualifying match.



Sancho signed a new contract with Dortmund in August, which is worth $US234,000 per week and runs until 2022, according to The Guardian.

Dortmund next play SK Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday October 2.

