No. 1 NFL Prospect Jadeveon Clowney Trashed A Bunch Of College QBs In A Fantastic Press Conference

South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is the consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2014 NFL Draft, and one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy.



At SEC Media Day yesterday, Clowney held court — trashing opposing quarterbacks, talking about his freakish 40-yard dash time, and claiming he once gained six pounds in two days by eating peanut butter sandwiches.

This guy is a great.

Here are his best quotes from yesterday.

On whether his hit against Michigan in the Outback Bowl last year was the biggest hit of his life:

“When I was in high school I hit this guy one day on a punt-block type thing, killed him.”

For reference, here’s that hit:

On Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd (via Yahoo! Sports):

“I can tell Tajh Boyd is scared back there. He ain’t no sitting duck, but you can see in his eyes that he’s scared of our D-linemen. We know that coming into the game that we have him shook already. We get a couple hits on him and it changes the whole game. He’s scared every time we play them. I know he’s probably listening to this right now, but I’m just telling the truth, man.”

On other quarterbacks (including Georgia’s Aaron Murray) who are scared of him (via the Atlantic Journal-Constitution):

“You can look at a guy and tell if he’s scared. If he’s staring at me before the ball is snapped, if he’s staring at me before every snap, I’m just like: ‘Oh, we got him.'”

On how he stays out of trouble in the offseason (via Team Speed Kills):

“Stay off Twitter. 50 per cent of that is, stay off Twitter. … I don’t know why people just tweet crazy things. All you’ve got to do is think about it. Everybody’s going to see what you tweet.”

On gaining weight (via Yahoo! Sports):

“I picked up six pounds in two days the other day, eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches all day. It was killing my throat. I had to drink a lot of water, but I ate like six peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for lunch and dinner.”

On whether he can chase down Johnny Manziel:

“Can I get him? Yes I can get him. How do I approach him? Full speed. He gotta make a move. He gotta make a move on me. So I’m going straight. I make him make a move. So I’m going to try and hit him in the mouth.”

On his 40 time, which is faster than some NFL wide receivers:

“4.46. It was great too, felt good about myself.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.