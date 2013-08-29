Here's The Devastating Hit That Turned Jadeveon Clowney Into A College Football Legend

When last we left South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney he was breaking through the line, popping a Michigan running back’s helmet off, and scooping up the ball with one hand as he cradled his limp opponent in the other.

The hit became instantly iconic, and has played on a loop, like the many GIFs it spawned, in the minds of college football fans since January.

Tonight, Clowney is back on the field for the first time since that game. In the final hours of the offseason, let’s just appreciate The Hit one more time.

In GIFs:

And the full video:

&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;

