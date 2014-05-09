Here's The Hit That Put No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Jadeveon Clowney On The Map

Jadeveon Clowney, the defensive end who the Houston Texans picked No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, has always been a phenom.
He was the highest-ranked player in his high school class, and the most dominant player in the nation as a sophomore.
In the final game of that sophomore year, South Carolina played Michigan in the 2013 Outback Bowl. In the fourth quarter, Clowney delivered a hit that put him on the map of the mainstream sports world.
He burst through the line, knocked a running back’s helmet off, dislodged the ball, and picked up the fumble.
The reason for the hype:
Full video:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.