Here's The Hit That Put No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Jadeveon Clowney On The Map

Jadeveon Clowney, the defensive end who the Houston Texans picked No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, has always been a phenom.

He was the highest-ranked player in his high school class, and the most dominant player in the nation as a sophomore.

In the final game of that sophomore year, South Carolina played Michigan in the 2013 Outback Bowl. In the fourth quarter, Clowney delivered a hit that put him on the map of the mainstream sports world.

He burst through the line, knocked a running back’s helmet off, dislodged the ball, and picked up the fumble.

The reason for the hype:

Full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

