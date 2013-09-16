A Crazy Photo Of NFL Draft Prospect Jadeveon Clowney Comparing His Hands To A Normal Person's

We just got sent this fantastic picture of a South Carolina student named Kara comparing her hand to Jadeveon Clowney’s at a powderpuff game.
She is 5’3″, and her fingers barely go past Clowney’s palm.
Clowney, the consensus No. 1 NFL Draft prospect in the country, is 6’6″ and freakishly athletic. He also have exceptionally large hands, even for a football player.
“He has hands the size of No. 1 foam fingers,” the New York Times wrote last month.
Crazy photo:
