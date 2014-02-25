Jadeveon Clowney Runs Freakishly Fast At The NFL Combine

Jadeveon Clowney is blowing people away at the NFL Combine.

Last summer he was the unanimous No. 1 prospect in the NFL Draft. But after a sub-par 2013 season his stocked has slipped.

At the combine — a pre-NFL Draft camp where prospects exercise in front of scouts — the ex-South Carolina defensive end is showing why people once considered him one of the best prospects in years.

Clowney ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash. That’s faster than every quarterback, tight end, and defensive end at the 2014 combine. It’s faster than 28 of 33 running backs, and half of the wide receivers who worked out at the combine. It’s faster than Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton ran.

He’s 6’5″ tall and weights 266 pounds.

An absolute freak of an athlete.

Here’s his 40-yard dash superimposed with Kaepernick and Newton’s runs from a few years ago. That is ridiculous:

