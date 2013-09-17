Jaden Smith: 'If Everybody In The World Dropped Out Of School We Would Have A Much More Intelligent Society'

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Jaden Smith and dad Will Smith at the ‘After Earth’ premiere.

Jaden Smith is on a crusade. The 15-year-old son of

Willand

Jada Pinkett Smithwants everyone to drop out of school!

“School Is The Tool To Brainwash The Youth,” was the young actor’s opening salvo.

He’s followed up with “If Newborn Babies Could Speak They’d Be The Most Intelligent Beings On The Planet” and topped it off with:

“If Everybody In The World Dropped Out Of School We Would Have A Much More Intelligent Society.”

Jaden, who counts Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner among his close pals, didn’t reveal the source of his wisdom.

He attended the New Village Leadership Academy , which his parents founded in 2008 with a curriculum heavily influenced by Scientology, a controversy first revealed by Radar.

The school shut down earlier this year, and Jaden and his sister, Willow, have reportedly been home schooled since then.

