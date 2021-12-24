Jaden Smith says he gained 10 pounds after a family intervention to stop him ‘wasting away’

Jaden Smith. Rich Fury/

Jaden Smith said on an episode “Red Table Talk” that he gained 10 pounds (5kg) after a family intervention.

Smith appeared on Wednesday’s episode to talk about gut health.

This prompted Smith to reflect on his previous health issues caused by eating habits.

Jaden Smith said on this week’s episode of “Red Table Talk” that he gained 10 pounds (5kg) after his family intervened in his lifestyle habits.

In 2019, during a “Red Table Talk” episode that starred the entire Smith family, Jada Pinkett Smith said that she and her husband Will Smith had to intervene and get their son to eat more because Jaden was “wasting away.”

“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” said Jada. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.”

Will then added: “He had the dark circles under his eyes, there was even a little greyness to his skin. We got really nervous, but you are definitely looking better now.”

Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ US premiere. Kelly Sullivan

Jaden appeared on the show again on Wednesday alongside hosts Jada and Adrienne Banfield Norris, Jaden’s grandmother, to talk about gut health. During the conversation, Jaden was asked whether he was feeling better than the last time he appeared on the family show to talk about health.

After confirming that he did, Jaden added: “I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes and that’s half of my diet. It’s like a password that I have to find to my body. I’m like, 10 pounds (5kg) heavier now at this point and I feel like I’m keeping on my weight. I’m able to put on more muscle.”

“That was a long way from where I was when I was at Coachella, where I just was like, bones,” Jaden continued. “I thought I was so tight. I was like, ‘This. I’m swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now.'”

After his parents publicly talked about the intervention, Jaden said that people started treating him differently and kept offering him food.

“After the last episode, I walk in the street, and people are like, ‘Oh my God’ — they’re like, ‘Are you sick? Like, can I pick you up? Can I get you some water?'” Jaden said during another episode of “Red Table Talk” in 2019.