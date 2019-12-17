Jaden Smith says people offered him food and asked if he was sick after his parents had a very public health intervention on their talk show

Red Table Talk/Facebook Jaden Smith on the latest episode of ‘Red Table Talk.’

Jaden Smith said people treated him differently after his parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, had a health intervention with him on “Red Table Talk.”

“After the last episode, I walk in the street, and people are like, ‘Oh my God’ – they’re like, ‘Are you sick? Like, can I pick you up? Can I get you some water?'” Jaden recalled.

The 21-year-old said that people also offered him food and that his reaction was: “I’m here eating too. Like, I’m good. Like, I’m fine.”

Will and Jada had spoken with Jaden about his health on the show, saying that “he just looked drained” and was lacking nutrients. Jaden, who’s been a vegetarian for the past year, also said that he had stomach issues and was eating about two meals a day or sometimes just “one big meal.”

On Monday’s episode on Facebook Watch, the Smiths (Jaden, Will, Jada, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Trey Smith) gathered to find out the results from health tests that were conducted three months before, after Will called an emergency family meeting that was released as part of season two.

Ten minutes before recording the talk show’s latest episode, titled “Smith Family Medical Results Revealed,” Jaden said he didn’t want his first reaction to the results filmed. Given the way people responded last time, he didn’t want others to approach him and comment on his health, he said.

After receiving a pep talk from Will, Jaden participated in the episode, which featured Dr. Mark Hyman from the Cleveland Clinic and Mona Sharma, Will’s nutritionist and wellness coach.

Jaden told Hyman that he had experienced frequent stomach issues and typically eats pancakes for breakfast. Hyman said that based on the test results, the star has sensitivities to gluten and dairy – and because he no longer eats meat and fish, he has low levels of vitamin B12 and omega-3, in addition to low vitamin D.

However, Hyman said that Jaden could address his stomach concerns by changing his diet and taking supplements.

Watch the full episode below. (Jaden Smith talks about the reactions to his health at 1:55.)

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.