Jaden Smith shamed Shane Dawson for a resurfaced clip where he pretended to masturbate over an 11-year-old Willow Smith

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images / @KRMGDN / Twitter Jaden Smith called out Shane Dawson for a past video involving his sister.

Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith condemned the YouTuber Shane Dawson for a resurfaced video that showed him pretending to masturbate over a poster of an 11-year-old Willow Smith.

“SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU,” Willow’s brother Jaden tweeted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Willow and Jaden’s mother Jada Pinkett, wrote: “To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses.”

In the clip, Dawson also sexualizes Willow’s lyrics to her 2011 hit song “Whip My Hair.”

The Smiths’ comments came just a day after Dawson posted an apology video on YouTube entitled “Taking Accountability,” where he addressed his use of racial stereotypes, blackface, and pedophilia in past skits.

Disgusting video found by @stre_ed where Shane Dawson pretends to masturbate over a poster of then 11 year old Willow Smith while sexualizing lyrics of her debut song. Truly depraved man. pic.twitter.com/e8WF9OX5Nl — J⭐+???? = DANGERS TO SOCIETY (@KRMGDN) June 25, 2020

“SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU,” Willow’s brother Jaden Smith tweeted on Saturday.

“YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OK IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT.”

SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT. — Jaden (@jaden) June 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Willow and Jaden’s mother Jada Pinkett Smith wrote: “To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses.”

To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 27, 2020

Jaden also called out the YouTuber for appearing in blackface in his past videos: “This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not OK.”

This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay. — Jaden (@jaden) June 27, 2020

Just a day before the controversy surrounding Willow, Dawson had posted an apology video on YouTube entitled “Taking Accountability” where he addressed his use of racial stereotypes, blackface, and pedophilia in past skits.

“Blackface was something that I did a lot… on my channel. And there’s no excuse for it. There’s literally no excuse. I made a video six years ago talking about it and I gave excuses and it was wrong… But I didn’t do the work,” Dawson said.

“I didn’t actually look into the history of it and why it’s so wrong and why people were so upset.”

He added: “I’m sorry that I added to the normalization of blackface or the normalization of saying the N-word.

“It’s not a funny word. Especially for a white person to say.”

On making jokes about pedophilia, Dawson said he “would never talk about a child in a way that is inappropriate.”

Dawson concluded that he was “willing to lose everything” because of his past comments.

“At this point, realising how many people I’ve hurt or how many people I’ve inspired to say awful things or do anything awful, to finally just own up to all of this and be accountable is worth losing everything to me.”

Insider has contacted representatives for Shane Dawson for comment.

