An Australian influencer has apologized following weeks of backlash after an old racially insensitive Uber Eats review resurfaced

According to a purported screenshot, Tuncdoruk criticized ‘non-English speaking delivery people’ in a 2017 Facebook post. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Instagrammer Jadé Tuncdoruk reportedly posted an apology after facing weeks of backlash.

It followed a purported screenshot of a racially insensitive Uber Eats review from 2017 resurfacing.

She was also criticized for reportedly demanding a $US2,000 ($AU2,807) refund from a holiday rental company.

Australian influencer Jadé Tuncdoruk has issued an apology after two incidents that led to backlash — one involving a purported screenshot of an old Facebook post in which she appeared to make racially insensitive comments, and another in which she demanded a refund from a holiday rental company after postponing her wedding.

According to the Daily Mail, Tuncdoruk posted the apology to her Instagram Stories on January 30. The post is no longer available to view, but the outlet reported it read, “I just wanted to say that I’m sorry for the way I’ve conducted myself recently. I’m aware that my actions were poorly thought out and lack integrity.”

Sydney-based Tuncdoruk, known for her luxury fashion and travel content, has an Instagram following of 485,000, and has posted in partnership with brands including Dior, Gucci, and Burberry.

She recently faced considerable criticism after a purported screenshot of an Uber Eats review was shared by @celeb_spellcheck, an anonymous Instagram account that calls out influencers for bad behavior and spelling mistakes, and has since circulated on TikTok.

It appears to show an account under Tuncdoruk’s name writing on the Uber Eats Facebook page and criticizing “non-English speaking delivery people who can’t follow basic delivery instructions,” calling it “annoying.”

The purported post concludes, “When foreigners are delivering it takes twice as long for me to receive my then cold food. Sort it out.”

Tuncdoruk also faced recent criticism for calling out an Australian luxury holiday rental company called Weekenda for refusing to issue her a $US2,000 ($AU2,807) refund for her honeymoon deposit.

According to the Daily Mail, Tuncdoruk, who was due to get married in August 2022, postponed her wedding due to COVID-19. The outlet reported that the terms and conditions stated her deposit was non-refundable, but that in a recent since-deleted Instagram post, Tuncdoruk wrote, “They’re taking our money just because they can,” and included a link to the company’s Instagram page, causing her followers to bombard it with comments.

Both controversies led to a wave of backlash, with Tuncdoruk criticized for being “smug” and “positioning herself as the victim of the pandemic”.

In response, one of Tuncdoruk’s sponsorship partners, Cadbury Australia, told The Daily Telegraph’s Confidential that they are “reviewing their relationship” with the influencer. “The views expressed don’t reflect our values and we’re reviewing our relationship with this influencer,” a spokesperson for Cadbury reportedly said.

The Daily Mail reported that Tuncdoruk’s apology read, “I want everyone to know that I hold myself to a higher standard than this. It doesn’t excuse anything but know that I have grown immensely in the past several years. I always do my best to be someone others can look up to and I know I’ve let people down and for that I’m truly sorry.”

She reportedly added that she plans to “reevaluate the aspects of my life that have led to the disconnect between my soul and my actions,” and that she had let herself down.

Neither Cadbury Australia, Weekenda, nor Tuncdoruk responded to Insider’s request for comment.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider’s Digital Culture team here.