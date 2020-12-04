4 jade roller benefits for your skin and how to use one properly, according to dermatologists

Westend61/Getty Images To reap the full benefits of a jade roller, use it twice daily.

Jade rollers benefit your skin by reducing facial puffiness and soothing redness or inflammation.

Jade rollers also help serums and moisturizers more effectively penetrate and absorb into the skin.

To use a jade roller, roll it in upward motions across your face and neck.

People have used jade rollers to improve their skin for centuries. From reducing puffiness and easing stress, jade rollers are an affordable, at-home skincare option.

Here are four benefits of jade rollers and how to use one.

What are jade rollers?

Made of jade or rose quartz, these rollers are a handheld beauty tool used to massage the skin on and around the face. They often come double-sided with two different sized rolling pieces on each end.

“The small roller is for use around the eye, and the large roller for use on the rest of the face and neck,” says Brooke Jeffy, MD, a dermatologist at Spectrum Dermatology in Phoenix, Arizona.

While the exact timeline around the jade roller’s creation is vague, it’s believed that ancient Egyptians and Mayans used the stone as a cold massage tool. The history of jade rollers becomes clearer in the 17th century during the Qing dynasty when the Chinese elite used jade rollers in their beauty routine, says Jeffy.

Centuries later, jade rollers are now easy to find in department stores or beauty shops. Jade is still the stone of choice due to its temperature control.

“Authentic jade stones stay cool and don’t become warm when absorbing ambient or direct heat,” says Tsippora Shainhouse, MD, FAAD, a dermatologist at SkinSafe Dermatology and Skin Care in Los Angeles. “Most of the benefits of jade rolling come from the application of cold to the skin.”

1. Jade rollers reduce puffiness

Facial puffiness occurs when fluids build up in the skin, says Shainhouse. When left unchecked, she says it can accentuate the appearance of undereye bags and pores while also increasingly inflaming the skin. Regular use of jade rollers can prevent this from occurring.

“Through the act of massage, jade rollers increase circulation to the skin and encourage lymphatic drainage, which can help reduce puffiness,” says Jeffy. Lymphatic drainage is the removal of a liquid known as lymph, which is part of our immune system and contains white blood cells as well as viruses, toxins, and bacteria our body is attempting to flush out.

2. Jade rollers can soothe inflamed skin

Jade rollers should be kept cold before use to help with inflammation. Research has often found that applying cold objects to your skin, such as ice, can reduce inflammation, swelling, and pain.

The same effect applies to jade rollers. When they are kept cold, “[jade rollers] can help to constrict blood vessels and calm the skin, making it look less red and inflamed,” says Shainhouse.

Cooled jade rollers can also help with facial rosacea, a skin condition that causes redness across the skin, says Michele Green, MD, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York City.

For this added cooling effect, store jade rollers in the refrigerator until you’re ready to use it.

3. Jade rollers are relaxing

Besides their skin benefits, jade rollers are simply relaxing. Without the cost of going to a salon, jade rollers provide a little at-home facial.

“In addition to the potential temporary effects from direct use on the skin, the use of a jade roller can be relaxing and part of an overall self-care routine to minimise stress, which also contributes to skin ageing and breakouts,” says Jeffy.

In a small 2017 study conducted in college-aged women, researchers found a direct relationship between stress and an increase in acne severity. Therefore, reducing stress levels may be important to overall skin health.

Shainhouse explains that repeatedly rubbing pressure points on your faces, such as the cheeks and chin, also helps relax muscles.

4. Jade rollers save more product

Jade rollers can also help spread skincare products like moisturizers and serums across the face and neck. This practice can help you save product for two reasons:

When you use your hands to apply something like moisturizer, some of it will inevitably seep into the skin on your palm or fingers. This unintended loss of product will require you to use more overtime. Jade rollers may also help your skin absorb products, reducing the amount you use. “The jade roller helps with better penetration and absorption of your serums and moisturizers,” says Green.

How to use a jade roller



To fully reap the benefits of a jade roller, Jeffy recommends the following routine:

Using the large roller, start at the lower neck centre and roll out and up toward the earlobes. Repeat, moving the jade roller closer to the centre of your neck each time. From the chin, roll along the jawline upward toward the ear, then move from the corner of the mouth toward the ear. Do the same from the nose to the ear. Switch to the small roller before moving along the inner lower eyelid area to the temple. End by using the large roller along the forehead from the brow to the hairline, then horizontally across the forehead. Repeat three times on each side of your face. Do this entire routine twice daily.

No matter how you use a jade roller, go slow and press lightly to avoid irritation. Clean the jade roller with warm soap and water after each use to prevent dirt, oil, or bacteria from building up on it.

Insider’s takeaway



Jade rollers are a relaxing, easy at-home option for skincare benefits. Gently gliding them across your face and neck can help reduce puffiness and inflammation. These results generally require the jade roller to be cooled before use, so make sure to pop it in the fridge once you’re done.

