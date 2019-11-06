Jada Pinkett Smith realised she needed to change when her daughter, Willow, told the actress she didn't know her

Red Table Talk/Facebook Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith said her daughter, Willow Smith, once told her that she didn’t know the actress as a person, only as her mother.

“And she was right, because there was so much history that I had – before I became a mother – and her grandmother had that she knew nothing about,” Pinkett Smith told Insider.

The actress said she had gradually become more open with Smith and had “a healing moment” with her daughter while talking about vulnerability on the latest episode of “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch.

The actress continued: “I think from that time on it was a journey towards being able to open myself to her and to myself in a different way.”

Pinkett Smith, who hosts “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch with her daughter and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, said that working on her relationship with her daughter had been a gradual process. During Monday’s episode of the talk show, with Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, and Tallulah Willis, Pinkett Smith said she had “a healing moment” while talking about vulnerability.

After Moore said she “did a disservice” by concealing her weakness from her daughters, Pinkett Smith agreed and said it took some time before she reached “a place of vulnerability where I could cry in front of Willow.”

The actress also said she “definitely overcompensated” in trying to create a safe, stable environment for her family. She went on to apologise to Smith and hug her.

Red Table Talk/Facebook Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on ‘Red Table Talk.’

Speaking to Insider, Pinkett Smith said that talking with Moore and her daughters helped her learn that “you have to just keep listening more deeply.”

“Deep listening uncovers, and sometimes you have to hear things over and over again for them to land,” she told us. “But deep listening, and sometimes just acknowledging and validating the experience of your loved one, is deeply healing.”

Watch the full “Red Table Talk” episode below.

