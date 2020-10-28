Jada Pinkett Smith says she was stricter with Willow compared to Jaden because Black women have to work harder in the world

George Pimentel/Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about raising Jaden Smith and Willow Smith on the latest episode of ‘Red Table Talk.’

On the latest episode of “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch, cohost Jada Pinkett Smith said that she was stricter toward daughter Willow Smith compared to how she treated son Jaden Smith.

The “Girls Trip” star said that she was tougher on Willow because Black women have to “work harder.”

“I needed you to be strong because I know what this world is like for us as Black women,” Pinkett Smith said.

Jada Pinkett Smith says she was raised children Willow Smith and Jaden Smith differently because Black women have to work harder in the world.

“There is a difference between how Black mums will treat their daughters and their sons,” Willow said during the latest episode of “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch, released on Tuesday.

During the new episode, Pinkett Smith was joined by cohosts Willow (her daughter) and Adrienne Banfield Norris (her mother), plus sports journalists Jemele Hill and Cari Champion to discuss why women are mean to each other.

After Pinkett Smith said that Black women can be cruel because they “get judged on everything,” Willow recalled her mother being tougher on her compared to Jaden.

The 19-year-old star, who’s the daughter of Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, said that when she was younger, her mum would be more critical about her getting ready for school and not being late. But when it came to Jaden, she’d softly ask if he was ready.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association On ‘RTT,’ Jada Pinkett Smith explained why she raised her kids differently.

On “RTT,” Pinkett Smith agreed with her daughter and explained that the difference in her parenting style came from the idea that Black women have to “work harder.”

“For me, I knew that she’s gonna have it twice as hard,” the “Girls Trip” star said. “I needed you to be strong because I know what this world is like for us as Black women.”

Pinkett Smith added: “My fear for having a Black daughter and what I felt like she needed to be in this world put me in a position to be a little harder on her.”

Watch the full “Red Table Talk” episode below.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php

