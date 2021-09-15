Jada Pinkett Smith as Carla Purty in ‘The Nutty Professor.’ Universal Pictures

Jada Pinkett Smith said that the wig she wore for “The Nutty Professor” was “a rough one.”

The actress said the wig maker decided the roots shouldn’t be smooth, but the hair should be straight.

“That was the last time I didn’t have my own hairstylist,” Pinkett Smith added.

Jada Pinkett Smith said that she got her own hairstylist after an unpleasant wig experience on the set of her 1996 movie “The Nutty Professor.”

“They put me in some crazy wigs for sure, where people didn’t really know enough about Black hair to know how to make wigs and what the wigs should look like,” she said of her own experience in films and photoshoots on the latest episode of “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch, released on Wednesday.

“The Nutty Professor” was one of Pinkett Smith’s earliest film roles. She starred as Carla Purty, Eddie Murphy‘s on-screen love interest, in the comedy.

Jada Pinkett Smith as Carla Purty in ‘The Nutty Professor.’ Universal Pictures

“This was a rough one,” she said of the wig worn for the film. “This was rough because, the woman who made this wig, she missed the mark.”

“She thought that the roots should be not smooth, but the hair should be straight,” Pinkett Smith recalled. “She was like, ‘Well, usually for Black women, you don’t have straightened roots.’ And I said, ‘Oh no, we do. We either straighten it with a hot comb or we perm it.’ But she didn’t believe me. So, she made it with roots that weren’t straight, but the hair was.”

“That was the last time I didn’t have my own hairstylist,” she added.

