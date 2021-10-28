Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith have ‘never’ had issues in the bedroom in response to reports about sex conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow

Jada Pinkett Smith. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith responded to reports that she and Will Smith had issues in the bedroom.

She tweeted that the media should “stop making up headlines.”

On “Red Table Talk,” Smith told Gwyneth Paltrow that maintaining a healthy relationship is “hard.”

Jada Pinkett Smith denied saying that she and Will Smith had issues in the bedroom during her recent “Red Table Talk” episode starring Goop founder and actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

During the latest episode of the show, Pinkett Smith told Paltrow and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, that “it’s hard” to have a physical relationship with Smith.

“The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey,” she said. “We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex.”

Pinkett Smith also commended Paltrow for having the “best sex of her life.”

After her comments about her physical relationship with Smith were published by multiple publications, Pinkett Smith asked fans to watch the “Red Table Talk” themselves rather than read reports that said she had issues in the bedroom.

She tweeted: “Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you.”

-Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) October 28, 2021

The pair, who have been married since 1997, has been very open about their marriage over recent years.

Last month, Will Smith told GQ that the couple is no longer monogamous, saying that Pinkett Smith “never believed in conventional marriage.” In 2018, Pinkett Smith also revealed that she and Smith do not refer to each other as “married.”

During the episode, Paltrow talks about sex and women’s sexual health to promote her new Netflix show “Sex, Love, and Goop.” Insider spoke to a sex educator that said the advice from the show to never give feedback to your partner in bed was problematic.