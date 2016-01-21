Jada Pinkett Smith says 'people of colour' don't need the Oscars anymore

People are outraged that, for the second year in a row, this year’s Oscar nominees are overwhelmingly white. This has led to the creation of the popular hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, and inspired people to boycott this year’s ceremony, among them actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

