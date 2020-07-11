Jada Pinkett Smith confirms that she had a relationship with August Alsina during a breakup in her marriage to Will Smith: 'We were over'

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET; Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Jada Pinkett Smith had a relationship with August Alsina during a break in her marriage to Will Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith talked about their relationship on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series called “Red Table Talk.”

Pinkett Smith spoke out after musician August Alsina recently said that they had a relationship “for years.”

The “Girls Trip” star confirmed that she and Alsina had a relationship, which began approximately four years ago when she and Smith were “going through a difficult time” and broke up during their marriage.

Pinkett Smith said she and Smith “were separated amicably,” and that Alsina was “not a home-wrecker.”

Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed that she had a relationship with musician August Alsina during a breakup in her marriage to Will Smith.

“It was a relationship, absolutely,” Pinkett Smith said while joined by Smith for the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” released on Friday.

The two stars, who have been married since December 1997, cleared up speculation about their personal lives after Alsina spoke to “The Breakfast Club” cohost Angela Yee and said that he had a relationship with Pinkett Smith.

The interview was posted on YouTube on June 30, and Alsina said: “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they have spoken on several times and it not involving romanticism.”

Alsina added that the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star “gave me his blessing and I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life and I truly and really, really deeply loved and have a ton of love for her.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards in 2017.

Pinkett Smith confirmed his comments on “RTT,” saying that their “entanglement” began approximately four years ago when she and Smith were “going through a difficult time.”

“We actually became really, really good friends,” the “Gotham” alum recalled. “And it all started with him just needing help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state.”

Alsina has spoken several times about his past health battles, which included multiple seizures, plus a degenerative eye disease that caused blindness.

The “Aladdin” star said that he and Pinkett Smith met Alsina during this time when his health was unstable and when Smith decided that he was “done” with Pinkett Smith.

“You kicked me to the curb,” Pinkett said, in agreement.

Smith, who shares children Jaden Smith and Willow Smith with the actor, went on to say: “We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.”

“I really felt like we could be over,” he added, with Pinkett Smith saying: “We were over.”

Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith got married in 1997.

Pinkett Smith said they “were separated amicably” and clarified that Alsina was “not a homewrecker.”

“I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken,” she said to Smith. “In the process of that relationship, I definitely realised that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself. And luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process of healing of a much different matter.”

Elaborating on her reason for her relationship with the “No Love” singer, Pinkett Smith said: “I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good. And it was really a joy to just help heal somebody. I think that has a lot to do with my codependency.”

She also said that she doesn’t view their “entanglement” as a “transgression” in her marriage to Smith, since they were separated at the time.

“I actually don’t look at it as a transgression at all,” Pinkett Smith said. “Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was really able to confront emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity. And I was really able to do some really deep healing.”‘

The actress said that as she “started to realise” things about her marriage, Alsina “decided to break all communication with me, which was totally understandable and I let that be and hadn’t talked to him since.”

Alsina went on to appear on a 2018 episode of “RTT” that discussed addiction. Pinkett Smith also said that she met the musician after he saw Jaden and Willow perform in London in 2015, and the whole Smith family came together to help him through his addiction.

Pinkett Smith and Smith have previously spoken about their unique marriage, and why they prefer the term “life partners.”

Phil McCarten/Invision/AP Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith call each other ‘life partners.’

During a 2018 episode of “RTT,” the couple spoke about their past decision to break up “within our marriage” and work to rebuild their relationship.

Smith said they hit a “low point” after Pinkett Smith’s 40th birthday and he realised that his ego and vision for an ideal family led to their “decline.”

“I was devastated even worse than a divorce,” the “Gemini” actor said. “We broke up within our marriage and got back together again and had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different.”

Smith added divorce was “never an option” and there are “no deal-breakers” in their relationship. He shared similar sentiments on the latest “RTT” episode, saying that they “have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love.”

The actor also credited their longstanding marriage to their “ride or die” mentality.

“There’s a real power in just knowing that someone’s riding with you no matter what and you really can’t know that until you’ve gone through some stuff,” Smith said.

“It’s just part of the journey,” she added.

