Senator Jacqui Lambie has just been set up with a Valentine's Day blind date

Channel Nine’s Today show spiced up it Valentine’s Day program this morning by setting up the “unlucky in love” Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie.

Reenacting the 1980s dating game show “Perfect Match”, the Today presenters, along with the love robot Dexter and a mock Perfect Match set, presented Lambie with four potential candidates, who she had to chose from by asking questions rather than seeing them.

While Lambie was well groomed and in a red lace dress, her facial expressions suggested she was highly uncomfortable or nervous about the situation.

When asked why she hasn’t found love herself, she said: “I don’t know what’s going on, I probably don’t leave enough time for that.”

After asking four questions to each man, Lambie chose number four, Matt Tonkiss who was described as a business development manager who is looking for a dance partner.

Here’s why Lambie picked him.

What makes a woman stand out? Being themselves.

What would I like the most about you? I’m half glass full kind of guy.

In my line of work everyone is up for a fight, how do you handle an argument? Wrestle it out in a pool of jelly.

What do you want to achieve in life? To be the perfect match bachelor.

Ultimately, Lambie chose the man who didn’t take the set up too seriously.

The former PUP senator has been , very vocal about her search for love, telling a radio station last July that she was looking for a man with “heaps of cash and.. a package between their legs”.

So does Tonkiss tick all Lambies boxes? Only time will tell.

