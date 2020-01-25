I spent a week carrying a tiny purse like Lizzo, but the 2-inch accessory is so impractical that it should stay on the red carpet

Celia Fernandez/Insider Jacquemus bags cost between $US240 to $US540.

The tiny handbag trend took off after French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus debuted the Le Chiquito purse at his 2019 Fall/Winter show.

Celebrities even embraced the accessory, including Lizzo, who wore a tiny bag to the 2019 American Music Awards.

Jacquemus also released the 2-inch Le Chiquiti bag, which I decided to wear for an entire week.

I was given two rules: I needed to have the bag on me at all times and it always had to be filled.

I attempted to fill the purse with everything from Tic Tacs to money and found that it’s not practical for holding anything other than my gold hoop earrings.

Jacquemus has released multiple versions of the tiny purse, but I ordered the Le Chiquiti mini bag.

Jacquemus The Le Chiquiti was part of the Fall/Winter 2019 LA collection.

Simon Porte Jacquemus released the famous Le Chiquito bag as part of his 2019 Fall/Winter collection. The original micro bag is about four inches wide and includes a thin shoulder strap.

The designer then continued to fuel the tiny bag trend with the release of the Le Chiquiti and the Le Petit Chiquito. Both bags are only 2 inches wide, but the Le Chiquiti comes with a removable strap.

I ordered the Jacquemus bag from Shopbop, which arrived in a medium-sized box.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The Shopbop box came with a smaller box inside, plastic packaging, and the receipt.

I opened the shipping box to find a smaller white box inside, along with unnecessary plastic wrapping and the receipt.

After opening the box, I was pleasantly surprised to see that the tiny purse came with its own dust bag, which was also miniature.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The dust bag is made from a canvas-like material and has a sewn-on tag with the designer’s name.

Luxury purses always come with dust bags to keep them protected, but I wasn’t expecting one to be included with the Jacquemus accessory because of how small it is.

The dust bag was a welcome addition considering the original price of the purse is $US258.

The handbag also came with a removable leather strap.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The Jacquemus Le Chiquiti is available in three different colours.

The Le Chiquiti tie-style strap is meant to “knot around the arm,” according to the product description.

When I saw that the leather strap wasn’t an infinite loop, I realised that it was going to be more difficult to style the bag than I had originally thought.

For size comparison, the handbag could easily fit in the palm of my hand.

Celia Fernandez/Insider I knew the navy colour would match all of my outfits.

After unboxing the bag, I realised just how small it actually was, and started wondering what I was going to be able to fit inside.

On the first day, I carried the purse around using one finger, just as the models did on the runway.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The top handle was so small that I could only hold it with one finger.

When the bag first appeared on the runway, models carried them on a single finger, so I decided to do the same. This was hands-down the most awkward way to carry the bag.

I turned the handbag into a bracelet on the second day and often found myself looking over at it as if it were a smartwatch.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The entire time I felt like I was wearing a bracelet that was too bulky.

The leather strap is rather stiff, so it wasn’t easy to tie a knot around my wrist, especially with one hand. I had to ask someone on my team to help me out.

The Shopbop website features photos of models wearing the bag as a bracelet, but this felt a bit too bulky for me. I had to take the purse off every time I wanted to put my coat on because I couldn’t fit my arm through the sleeve.

On day three, the handbag became a necklace, which would have been fine if I didn’t have to keep holding the purse up in order for it to actually look good.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The leather strap is hard to tie into a knot, so the necklace kept falling off.

Turning the handbag into a necklace finally made me feel like wearing the tiny purse wasn’t a total inconvenience. The biggest issue was that the knot kept coming undone, so the purse fell off multiple times, just like when I wore it as a bracelet.

The tiny bag also wouldn’t stay up like in the picture, so most of the time it was pointed toward the ground.

The next day, I wore the tiny handbag as an anklet and loved it because I kept forgetting I even had the purse on.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The navy-blue purse stood out against my black Timberland boots.

I decided I wanted to switch things up and wear the tiny bag as an anklet. I was a fan of this style because the navy colour stood out against my black Timberland boots, and as someone who grew up wearing anklets, this felt normal for me.

Despite how convenient it was to wear the purse around my ankle, I have to admit that I was nervous it would fall off while I was running around New York City.

By day five, I decided it was finally time to wear the tiny purse like an actual shoulder bag, which proved to be more difficult than it should have been.

Celia Fernandez/Insider It’s clear that this bag wasn’t meant to be worn on the shoulder either.

The Le Chiquiti bag was definitely not made to be worn like a traditional shoulder bag, as the straps wouldn’t stay tied, so it kept falling.

The straps were annoying, but this was still one of the easier ways to carry the tiny purse around because it felt natural.

I never thought about wearing the tiny purse in my hair until someone on my team suggested it, and this turned out to be my favourite style.

Celia Fernandez/Insider I got the most compliments when I wore the handbag this way.

The hair-clip trend has been huge recently, but I decided to step it up a notch by turning my tiny purse into a hair accessory.

It may be an unexpected way to style the purse, but I wouldn’t think twice about wearing it in my hair again. It was convenient, it looked cute, and I got so many compliments. At one point during the day, I even forgot that I had the bag in my hair until someone in the office made a comment about it.

On day seven, I securely tied the bag to my belt and wore it around my waist.

Celia Fernandez/Insider This was yet another way to wear the bag that I didn’t feel like was annoying.

The tie-style straps that came with the Le Chiquiti bag were more difficult than anything at the beginning of the week. On day seven, however, I was able to use them to easily tie the purse to my belt like a miniature fanny pack.

Wearing it around my waist made me feel like I was channeling Kendall Jenner, as she tends to wear a lot of fashion-forward accessories.

But what actually fits inside a tiny Jacquemus handbag?

Celia Fernandez/Insider I was able to fit seven rings in the bag.

When it came time to see what I could actually put inside the Le Chiquiti, I had to get creative. I wear yellow-gold rings basically every single day, so I wanted to see how many of my accessories the purse could hold.

I was able to fit five thin rings from Mejuri, a thicker Cartier love ring, and a handmade wire ring.

I was also tasked with figuring out how many Tic Tacs fit inside the purse.

Celia Fernandez/Insider Exactly 23 Tics Tacs fit inside the handbag.

After Jacquemus debuted the tiny handbag in 2019, many headlines surfaced highlighting what could, or could not, fit inside the purse. One headline even said that the bag could only hold a single Tic Tac. Turns out, it actually holds 23 (I counted twice just to make sure).

I was disappointed to find that you can’t fit an entire pack of the mints inside the bag.

I had to fold a $US20 bill three times to get it to fit.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The handbag could come in handy for storing emergency money, but only if it’s a single bill.

As someone who always has a $US20 bill in my cardholder in case of an emergency, I appreciated that the money fit inside the handbag, even if I did have to fold it way too many times.

A single AirPod fits inside the tiny bag, so leave the other one somewhere safe.

Celia Fernandez/Insider A single AirPod fit inside the bag.

Harper’s Bazaarreported that Jacquemus’ tiny bags are “so small they can barely fit a single pair of AirPods” and I proved just that.

Exactly one AirPod fit inside, and it took quite a bit of effort to get the bag closed.

If you’re ever in need of a push pin, the tiny handbag will fit a good amount.

Celia Fernandez/Insider Only 10 push pins fit inside.

I was able to stuff exactly 10 push pins inside, which is useful knowledge if I’m ever in need of some office supplies.

My signature gold hoops fit perfectly, which sold me on the bag for about five minutes.

Celia Fernandez/Insider I was excited to find out that my signature hoop earrings fit.

I tend to wear gold hoops every day just like my style icon,Jennifer Lopez, so I was happy to find that I could fit my earrings in the bag. For a solid five minutes, I was sold on the idea of a tiny purse just for my earrings, but then I realised how ridiculous that would be.

If anyone around me ever needs a paperclip, I can just pull out my tiny collection.

Celia Fernandez/Insider A whopping 70 paperclips fit in the bag.

I decided to walk around the office and see what I could find to fit inside, which is when I came across a box of 100 paperclips. I counted each one and ended up fitting 70 paperclips inside.

Safety pins are always good to have around in case of a fashion emergency.

Celia Fernandez/Insider I was able to pack a total of 45 safety pins.

If anyone around the office ever needs a safety pin, I’ve got them covered. I was able to fit a total of 45 inside the bag, and I didn’t have any issues closing it up.

It doesn’t seem like the tiny handbag trend is going anywhere but don’t fall for the hype. While the accessory is cute, it’s just not practical.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Celia Fernandez/Insider Lizzo wore a tiny purse to the 2019 American Music Awards.

The tiny handbag trend is definitely one that is driven by influencers and celebrities like Lizzo. I’ll admit that I enjoyed styling the bag in different ways throughout the week, but the trend doesn’t make sense when you consider how much you pay for a purse that holds almost nothing.

But if you’re someone who enjoys collecting handbags or just wants a cute accessory to carry around for no apparent reason, then I say give it a try. Fashion is all about having fun anyway.

