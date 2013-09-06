A Ravens Player Took The Worst Picture Ever For His Official NBC Photo

NBC used the worst possible picture of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones for his official headshot during tonight’s game against Denver.

Since NBC has each starting player say his name and college during introductions, they apparently use their own headshots rather than the official NFL headshots (Jones’ photo on NFL.com is totally normal).

As a result, this what Jones looked like his his headshot. With millions of people watching, they probably should have let him retake it.

Unfortunate. Click it to enlarge (via @McMatt945):

Zoomed in:

In the wide view you can’t really tell how awful it is (via Bleacher Report):

