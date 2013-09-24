NFL Player Reportedly Hit In The Head With A Champagne Bottle By A Stripper Named Sweet Pea

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones was reportedly bloodied in one of the most absurd off-field NFL incidents of the year last night.

According to TMZ, a brawl erupted shortly after Jones and a few teammates left a Washington, DC club called Opera Ultra Lounge in a party bus at 3 a.m.

Jones was hit in the head with a bottle by a stripper named Sweet Pea, TMZ reports, and an ambulance was called.

From the report:

Our sources say a stripper named Sweet Pea is the one who hit Jacoby with a gigantic Ace of Spades bottle and this may have triggered the brawl. We’re told the bottle smashed over his head and he was ‘bleeding everywhere.'”

He was not taken to a hospital.

Jones has been sidelined since Week One because of a knee injury. It’s unclear when he’ll return, or whether this new injury would have kept him out at all.

