Jacoby Jones had an awesome 63-yard punt return in the Ravens’ 13-10 win over the Steelers last night. As Jones was heading off the field, he stopped to chat with NBC’s Michele Tafoya and gave her a wink and a “thank you gorgeous” as they finished their conversation:



Oh and here is Jones’ crazy touchdown celebration:

Photo: SBNation



