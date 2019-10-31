A mum turns her son's healthy meals into works of art inspired by popular characters and the designs are going viral

- A mother found a creative way to spend more time in the kitchen with her son – arranging his food to look like Disney characters and other fun images.
In 2015, Laleh Mohmedi, the mum and artist behind the viral Instagram account Jacob’s Food Diaries, arranged her son Jacob’s pancakes into the shape of a lion. He loved it, the two got to spend more time in the kitchen together, and the rest is history.
Insider spoke with Mohmedi to discuss the inspiration behind her food art and how she’s dealing with the new attention.
Mohmedi’s art has been featured on CBS, ABC, The Today Show, Ellen, Martha Stewart, and a slew of other platforms.
“I turned my son’s spelt pancakes into a lion for a bit of fun,” Mohmedi told Insider. “He absolutely loved it, and it progressed from there.”
Mohmedi said that the creative plating allowed her to spend more quality time with her son.
“Making food art allowed Jacob and I to spend time together in the kitchen discussing the different ingredients we were using,” she explained.
She never intended to make a career out of food art.
Her first creation was a lion pancake in 2015, she told Insider. After posting a picture of the plate on her personal Facebook page, many of her friends suggested she start an Instagram account to document the art.
“I had no idea about Instagram,” Mohmedi said. “I did not even know what a ‘hashtag’ was, but I opened my Instagram account in July 2015 and within a month it went viral – which was just amazing!”
Mohmedi said her plates take anywhere between 20 minutes to two hours to complete.
“It honestly depends on the creation,” Mohmedi explained. “Last week, I made a creation which involved individually placing over 4,000 grains of rice. The project took over 20 hours to complete!”
Mohmedi told Insider that some of her pieces are commissioned or are “celebrity tributes” that are not made for eating.
The hardest plates for Mohmedi to create are “pretty celebrities.”
“Pretty celebrities are always hard,” she said. “I tried to make Beyoncé once and I completely failed – she looked horrible!”
Jacob’s favourite dish is this plate of ravioli arranged to look like SpongeBob SquarePants.
Mohmedi said Jacob found the cream sauce to be delicious. However, ravioli isn’t her preferred ingredient when it comes to creating food art.
“My favourite ingredient to work with is mashed potato of course!” she told Insider. “I am able to sculpt it and turn it into anything.”
Mohmedi didn’t expect the amount of attention and praise her food art has garnered.
“When I first opened the page I honestly did not think that it would receive the amazing response that it has,” she told Insider. “I guess it has to do with our meals being healthy and colourful.”
Her now-viral Instagram account has allowed Mohmedi to turn what was once a hobby into a full-time career.
“I have been fortunate enough that our little creations have turned into a full-time career for me,” she explained. “Hopefully I get to continue making creations for the rest of my working life.”
Jacob recently turned seven, but Mohmedi has no plans to stop creating food art anytime soon.
In fact, Mohmedi told Insider, a new food art challenge is right around the corner.
“I do have a little girl also, Charlie, who has just turned two so I will start making creations for her soon!” she said.
