A 15-Year-Old's Celebrations Have Made Him Everybody's Favourite Contestant At The National Spelling Bee

The 2014 Scripps National Spelling Bee has yet to crown a champion, but the undisputed winner among those watching is 15-year-old Jacob Williamson from Cape Coral, Florida.

The 8th grader, who is a diehard Tim Tebow fan as well as an “avid numismatist” (coin collector), is the oldest competitor still remaining and his exuberance quickly made him a crowd favourite.

When he came to the microphone for his first word during Thursday’s semifinal round, Jacob’s first words were directed at Jacques Bailly, the official pronouncer of the spelling bee.

“Hi, Dr. Bailey,” said Jacob. “Please give me a word I know.”

His first word was “Euripus” and when he heard the word he shrieked and exclaimed “I know this!”

While most contestants ask several questions about the word, Jacob didn’t ask any questions other than to verify what he already knew, that the word is of Greek origin.

When he spelled the word correctly, he was just as exuberant.

When he returned for his second word of of the semifinal round, Jacob was no less thrilled to hear “harlequinade” as he once again celebrated before he even spelled the word.

Again, Jacob didn’t need to ask the origin of the word, correctly verifying that the word is of French origin.

Jacob’s parents are much more subdued than he is.

After spelling the word correctly, Jacob literally jumped for joy.

So when Jacob learned that he had made it through to the finals, you knew his reaction would be great, and it was.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.