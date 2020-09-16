8 things you probably didn't know about Jacob Elordi

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Jacob Elordi is recognised for his roles in ‘The Kissing Booth’ and ‘Euphoria.’

Jacob Elordi is known for his roles as Noah Flynn in Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth” movies and Nate Jacobs on HBO’s “Euphoria.”

There are some things that people might not know about the rising Australian actor.

His first-ever role was being an extra in 2017’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

Elordi has also named Heath Ledger as an actor he admires and said that “The Dark Knight” inspired him to pursue acting.

Jacob Elordi became a breakout actor in 2018 when he starred as Noah Flynn in Netflix’s rom-com “The Kissing Booth.”

Since then, he’s reprised the role for a 2020 sequel and will return for a third instalment.

The 23-year-old actor has also been praised by critics for his portrayal of a privileged and violent quarterback named Nate Jacobs on HBO’s gritty teen show “Euphoria.”

Keep reading to learn more about the rising actor from Brisbane, Australia.

He was an extra in 2017’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

Walt Disney Studios Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.’

Elordi told Just Jared that he was 17 at the time and it was his first-ever film role. He wore a red coat in the movie, which starred Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem.

“It was one of the best things I’ve ever done in my entire life and you’ll never find me,” the actor said while going undercover on the internet for a 2020 GQ video.

Elordi got a concussion after filming an intense scene for the season one finale of “Euphoria.”

HBO Jacob Elordi on ‘Euphoria.’

Elordi described filming the violent scene with Eric Dane, who plays his father on the show, as “physically gruelling” during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The actor told the publication that he and Dane agreed to go all-in while filming in order to make it as realistic as possible, which resulted in a real injury.

“Eric f—ing smashed me,” the actor said. “I was bleeding. I got a concussion. I ended up throwing up after work. It was gnarly.”

Elordi went on to call the end result that fans saw on the finale “worthwhile” and “the most fulfilling thing that I’ve sort of ever shot.”

He frequently cites Heath Ledger as one of his favourite actors and said that “The Dark Knight” inspired him to pursue acting.

Warner Bros. Pictures Heath Ledger in ‘The Dark Knight.’

Ledger posthumously won an Oscar for his supporting role as the Joker in 2008’s “The Dark Knight.”

Elordi told Wonderland magazine that after watching the fellow Australian actor in Christopher Nolan’s film for the first time, he “realised that somebody was actually doing something quite important and special.”

While accepting GQ’s 2019 TV actor of the year award (which was presented to him by Ledger’s father, Kim Ledger), Elordi said that he carries a poster of the late actor “everywhere” and considers Ledger to be “a guiding beacon when it gets a little bit too hard or a little bit too difficult.”

“10 Things I Hate About You” is his all-time favourite rom-com.

Buena Vista Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger in ’10 Things I Hate About You.’

The 1999 movie starred Julia Stiles as Kat Stratford and Ledger as Patrick Verona. Elordi told IMDb that because the movie is based on one of William Shakespeare’s plays (“Taming of the Shrew”), it’s a grounded rom-com.

Elordi’s favourite scene in “10 Things,” which he considers to be one of the most romantic scenes in any movie, is the paintball adventure that Kat and Patrick went on.

Elordi listed ASAP Rocky, Harry Styles, and Tyler, the Creator as celebrities whose fashion senses he admires.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Harry Styles rose to fame as a member of the band One Direction.

“I don’t know if I dress like them, but I like the way they dress,” Elordi said of the three musicians in a 2019 video for GQ Australia.

He learned how to do an American accent by listening to radio stations, watching “Supernatural,” and imitating Eminem.

Warner Bros. Television Distribution ‘Supernatural’ stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki.

Elordi told Entertainment Tonight Canada that when he was 14 years old, he decided that he wouldn’t pursue acting roles in American unless he could nail the general accent.

To practice, he listened to an international radio station on his drives home from school and repeated the words. Elordi also said that his impersonation was “really aggressive” at one point because he listened to a lot of Eminem, so he had to tone it down.

Elordi also told IMDb that his first taste of American TV was The CW’s long-running series “Supernatural,” which he started watching when he was in the sixth grade.

Elordi was a big fan of “High School Musical.”

Disney Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens starred in ‘High School Musical.’

The 2006 movie spawned two sequels (plus a spin-off series) and catapulted star Zac Efron to global fame.

Elordi briefly mentioned the hit Disney Channel movie in a 2020 interview for Variety while discussing high school-based shows and movies that he grew up watching.

He learned to ride a motorbike for “The Kissing Booth.”

Netflix Jacob Elordi in ‘The Kissing Booth.’

He rode a motorbike in the first “Kissing Booth” movie and the sequel, both of which were filmed in South Africa.

Elordi told Just Jared that he’s been “obsessed” ever since he learned, but during a video for GQ, he said that he doesn’t ride or own a motorbike because his mum won’t allow it.

