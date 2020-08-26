Jacob Blake's uncle said the graphic video of Wisconsin police shooting his nephew in the back 'literally took my breath away'

Twitter A police officer grabs at Blake’s shirt as Blake goes to get in his car in this still taken from a social media video.

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot several times in the back on Sunday by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

His uncle, Justin Blake, told CNN that the graphic video, which has been splashed across news channels and social media, “literally took my breath away.”

It is a “God-awful thing” to watch someone you love being fired at by law enforcement officers, who are supposed to protect and serve citizens, he said.

Jacob Blake’s family is in shock after receiving a “phone call you don’t want to get,” but is praying for “a great recovery.”

The shooting has sparked daily protests in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the US, but Justin Blake said the family plans to seek justice “without tearing up our own communities.”

Jacob Blake’s family is reeling after the 29-year-old Black man was shot in the back eight times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

A graphic video of the encounter has been widely shared online. In it, a police officer can be seen firing at Blake as he attempted to get into the driver’s seat of an SUV in which three of his four children were waiting.

Footage of Jacob Blake being struck several times “literally took my breath away,” his uncle, Justin Blake, told CNN.

“You’re looking at somebody you know, love, trust, and respect, and are proud of, but you can’t help them. You sort of have to remove yourself in order to maintain your sanity,” Blake added.

Blake described the visual of “your father, your loved one, shot by those who are supposed to protect your community” as a “God-awful thing to live with,” according to CNN.

Blake’s father, also named Jacob Blake, told the Chicago Sun-Times that his son is paralysed from the waist down. “The first thing I want to do is touch my son,” he added.

Two officers have been placed on administrative leave and details about the shooting continue to emerge in a city that is enraged by yet another act of police violence against a Black person. But the Blake family is focused on Jacob Blake, praying that he gets better.

“Thank God he’s alive – we’re just praying for a great recovery, that he may have a great quality of life,” Justin Blake said, adding that Jacob works hard, spends time volunteering, and cares for his children.

“This, like all the Black parents talk about, is that phone call you don’t want to get, and we got it,” he added.

David Goldman/AP A protester stands off with police in riot gear outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha.

Protests have rocked Kenosha since Sunday, with police officers deploying tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters, and demonstrators setting fire to cars and buildings. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers deployed the National Guard on Monday and Kenosha is also facing a police-mandated curfew. Similar protests have erupted in New York City, Denver, Minneapolis, and Washington, DC.

Justin Blake told CNN that his family stands with the protesters, but isn’t in favour of violence.

“We’re going to demand justice, but we’re going to do that without tearing up our own communities,” he said.

Blake believes that ending police brutality and systemic racism, which results in cases like that of his nephew, must lead the agendas of President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“What are you going to do to situate African Americans so we don’t have to go through the daily struggles [of] worrying about our children coming home?” he asked.

