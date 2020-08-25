Photos show the protests that erupted in Kenosha after police officers fired on Jacob Blake 7 times in the back

Protesters rallied following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, who was shot by police seven times in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The demonstrations erupted in downtown Kenosha as protesters came head to head with local police with face and plastic shields throwing tear-gas canisters.

The protest comes nearly three months after the death of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

As Black Lives Matter protests continue across the country, Kenosha, Wisconsin became the new epicentre for the fight against the unjust shootings against Black Americans at the hands of police.

Protesters have demonstrated against police brutality in Kenosha since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for eight minutes in May. One was held in front of Kenosha County Courthouse on May 31, a few days after Floyd’s death.

Nearly three months after the Floyd protests began, demonstrators gathered at the same courthouse frustrated after another unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by police officers in the back on Sunday.

Here’s a look at what happened.

Footage that circulated on social media shows Jacob Blake — a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin — shot by police officers seven times in the back around 5:11 p.m. on Sunday while his children were in the car.

@davenewworld_2/Twitter A still from the video, posted to Twitter, showing police following Jacob Blake.

Unrest erupted in Kenosha as protesters rallied and marched in the city for Blake following the shooting. Cars and trucks were set on fire.

Demonstrators faced off with law enforcement. As protesters marched near a local police station, they received pushback from officers.

Many protesters were reportedly tear-gassed and stuck with rubber bullets as they were met by officers with plastic shields.

A Black Lives Matter activist told Insider that “Until this city hears that the officer has been fired, or what the update is, the city is going to keep burning.”

Protesters reportedly spray-painted the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Kenosha County Courthouse closed down on Monday “due to damage sustained during last night’s civil unrest.”

AP Photo/Morry Gash Police in riot gear stand outside the Kenosha County Court House Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha.

Officers stand in front of the courthouse in riot gear on Monday. Spray painted messaging from protesters on the building reads: “They kill us because they fear us, Honour the dead.”

AP Photo/Morry Gash Police in riot gear stand outside the Kenosha County Court House Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests broke out late Sunday night after a police shooting.

Residents gathered in front of the courthouse on Monday. One person from a nearby city told a local newspaper: “I can’t believe this is in Kenosha. This is unreal.”

Scott Olson/Getty Images A person takes a picture of graffiti that was painted on the Kenosha County Court House after a night of unrest, on August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The aftermath of the protest revealed burned cars, trucks, and businesses.

Scott Olson/Getty Images Vehicles sit burned out at a used car lot after a night of unrest, on August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Volunteers, residents, and business owners gathered to clean up the damage from the protest on Sunday night.

AP Photo/Morry Gash Jake Loewen is seen cleaning up through a broken window at the Harborside Academy Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha.

