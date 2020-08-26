A timeline of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which has reignited anti-racism protests nationwide

@davenewworld_2/Twitter; Morry Gash/AP Photo; Brandon Bell/Getty Images; Insider The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, August 23 reignited protests against police brutality and racism.

Millions have watched a video of police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooting Jacob Blake in the back on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has “eight holes” in his body and is paralysed from the waist down, his father said Tuesday.

Two police officers have been placed on administrative leave as the state Department of Justice investigates the incident.

Blake’s shooting reignited national protests against police brutality and racism. Demonstrators are demanding justice not only in Kenosha but also in New York City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and elsewhere.

Protests have once again erupted in cities across the United States with thousands expressing outrage at the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Blake, a father-of-six, survived, but he is paralysed from the waist down, his father said on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Here’s how Kenosha, a city of 100,000 in the southeast corner of the state, became a hub of racial tension.

Sunday

Officers from the Kenosha Police Department responded to a “reported domestic incident” at 5:11 p.m. local time.

Witnesses told the Winona Daily News that Blake was trying to break up a fight between two women.

It’s unclear what happened in the moments before the video.Some witnesses have said police used a Taser and wrestled with Blake before the shooting, but it hasn’t been confirmed.

Raysean White told CNN he looked out his window and saw police putting Blake in a headlock, punching him in the ribs, tugging on his arm, and Tasing him.

White filmed Blake rounding an SUV with two police officers tailing him, one of them with a gun trained on his back.

@davenewworld_2/Twitter A still from bystander video posted to Twitter, showing police following Jacob Blake.

The video shows Blake opened the driver’s door and tried to get into the vehicle. Three of his sons sat in the backseat.

One of the officers pulled Blake’s shirt and shot him in the back, the video shows.

Witnesses, including White, said they heard at least seven gunshots ring out.

Incident Response/Reuters Jacob Blake lies on the street after he got shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video filmed on August 23, 2020.

Officers provided medical aid to Blake at the scene before air-lifting him to Milwaukee-based Froedtert Hospital in serious condition around 5:30 p.m.

Prominent civil rights attorney, Ben Crump, posted White’s clip on social media at 9:24 p.m., quickly gaining millions of views.

Wow. This Black man was shot several times in the back by @KenoshaPolice today. He was getting into his car after apparently breaking up a fight between two women. He’s in critical condition now. We demand JUSTICE! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/I1reDEp4nw — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

News of Blake’s shooting sparked protests in Kenosha, with demonstrators demanding justice for Blake and an end to police violence and systemic racism in the US.

Photos from the demonstrations show people setting fire to cars and a courthouse, and police clashing with crowds.

David Goldman/AP A protester faces off with police in riot gear outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Aug. 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers identified Blake as the person shot by police “in broad daylight,” and condemned the excessive use of force at 10:35 p.m.

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

Monday

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation said at 2:46 a.m. that it would handle the investigation, aided by Wisconsin State Patrol and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers involved in Blake’s shooting were put on administrative leave.

Crump announced on Twitter that the Blake family had retained him to represent them at 8:24 a.m.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said an investigation is underway and two things would be required to bring criminal charges against the officers involved in Blake’s shooting: “One, did any officer in this case commit any crimes? And two, are there any crimes we believe were committed that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt? If those two things are concluded as a ‘yes,’ then criminal charges would be brought at the end of that process.”



People start donating to a GoFundMe campaign that will benefit the Blake family by paying for “medical bills, family expenses, legal representation, support for his children and therapy costs.”

Athletes, politicians, and activists decried the violence that landed Blake in hospital.

At 2:58 p.m., Evers said on Twitter that there’s a need to “increase accountability and transparency in policing in Wisconsin.”

He deployed the National Guard to Kenosha, where officials declared an emergency curfew from 8 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Security forces stand guard in front of the courthouse following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Some protesters ignored the curfew, lobbing water bottles at officers, spraying graffiti, smashing windows, looting businesses, and setting fires.

Law enforcement officials used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the gathering.

People also protested in several other cities, including Madison, Minneapolis, New York, DC, Los Angeles, and Denver.

Tuesday

Blake’s father, also named Jacob Blake, told the Chicago Sun-Times Tuesday morning that his son is paralysed from below the waist and his body has “eight holes.”

Evers returned to Twitter at 2:22 p.m. to say that he has requesting more National Guard troops, urging people to “protest peacefully and safely.”

The ability to exercise First Amendment rights is a critically important part of our democracy and the pursuit of justice. But there remains a line between peaceful assembly and what we saw last night that put individuals, families, and businesses in danger. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 25, 2020

Attorney Patrick Salvi Jr., who is part of the Blake family’s legal team, said at a press conference Tuesday evening that bullets shot “at point blank range” struck Blake’s spinal cord and another hit his arm. He has a “long road ahead of him” because he also has “holes in his stomach,” sustained “damage” to his kidney and liver, and had to have “nearly his entire colon and small intestine removed,” Salvi added.

At the same press conference, Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, asked people to pray for her son’s recovery and said “we need healing” as a country.

The fundraiser for Blake has raked in more than $US1.1 million as of 7:15 p.m.

More protests are expected overnight. The city declared a state of emergency, and imposed another curfew from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday, the local ABC affiliate WISN reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Yelena Dzhanova contributed to this report.

